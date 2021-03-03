Idaho bill axing COVID-19 from emergency list passes House

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has passed legislation to define how severe an epidemic must be before it can qualify as a disaster — and the current coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t meet the criteria.

The bill passed 58-12 on a party-line vote Wednesday and would effectively exclude the coronavirus pandemic because not enough Idaho residents have died from it yet.

It’s part of a package of bills designed to shift power from the governor’s office to the state Legislature, all pushed by lawmakers angry over the actions Gov. Brad Little has taken to slow the spread of the virus.

Blackfoot Republican Rep. Julianne Young sponsored the legislation.