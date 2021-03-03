Menu

Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho bill axing COVID-19 from emergency list passes House

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 16:11:30-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has passed legislation to define how severe an epidemic must be before it can qualify as a disaster — and the current coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t meet the criteria.

The bill passed 58-12 on a party-line vote Wednesday and would effectively exclude the coronavirus pandemic because not enough Idaho residents have died from it yet.

It’s part of a package of bills designed to shift power from the governor’s office to the state Legislature, all pushed by lawmakers angry over the actions Gov. Brad Little has taken to slow the spread of the virus.

Blackfoot Republican Rep. Julianne Young sponsored the legislation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light