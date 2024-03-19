Idaho bill amends teacher's disciplinary powers in the classroom

BOISE, Idaho — On March 17, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 581 into law. The bill revises the powers of teachers while directing their classes, specifically involving physical intervention and the escorting of students, as well as clarifying the limits to these powers and when intervention must cease.

House Bill 581 specifies that teachers may use a physical escort to remove a student from the classroom if their behavior is "severely disrupting the learning of other students or when physical escort is identified as an appropriate intervention in the student's education program."

The bill also specifies when the use of these more physical interventions must stop. Restraint or seclusion must stop once it has been determined that the student is not presenting a danger to anyone in the class, or when a legal guardian has taken custody of the student.