Idaho agriculture leaders to protect water infrastructure funding during the 2026 Session

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's agricultural industry is confronting critical challenges as the 2026 legislative session approaches, with water infrastructure funding and farmland preservation emerging as top priorities for industry leaders.

Legislators will face crucial decisions that could reshape Idaho's farming economy, particularly regarding the $30 million in water infrastructure funding approved last year. With a tighter state budget, that funding faces increased scrutiny despite agriculture's dependence on it.

"Last year, the legislature passed $30 million for water infrastructure funding, so we'll be watching to make sure that that funding stays in place," said Samantha Parrott, executive director of the Snake River Sugar Beet Growers Association. "Obviously, water is incredibly important in Idaho."

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke acknowledged the funding will be closely examined in the current budget environment.

"One of the main things to watch for is how the water money fares in this tight budget," Bedke said. "It's certainly one of the things that makes Idaho's economy work."

Beyond water concerns, growth and development are creating long-term challenges for farmers, particularly in Canyon County. The sugar beet industry exemplifies these pressures, with crops from 11,500 acres in Canyon County and 1,600 acres in Ada County, plus thousands more from Oregon and Washington, feeding Treasure Valley processors.

"We are seeing the loss of really good farm ground primarily in Canyon County, which is tough to see," Parrott said. "That's particularly hard for the sugar beet industry."

The land ownership structure adds another layer of complexity. Even when land remains in agricultural use, ownership often shifts away from farmers, with many growers now leasing ground instead of owning it.

"That's a really common practice," Parrott said. "So again, you know, we don't have that long-term stability of owning the farm ground in Canyon County."

Bedke acknowledged the farmland preservation challenge but emphasized that solutions should come from local governments rather than state-level mandates.

"Your point is well taken, and I think that the local units of government need to come up with those ordinances, not the statehouse," Bedke said.

