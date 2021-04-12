Watch
House votes to repeal Idaho law granting exception to spousal rape

Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 12, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — In a unanimous vote, a bill passed Wednesday repeals part of Idaho law called spousal rape which provided exceptions to the criminal definition of rape based on the relationship of the parties, where previously those actions were illegal outside of marriage.

According to the National Resource Center on Domestic violence, about 10 to 14 percent of married women in the United States are raped by their husbands and approximately one-third of women have reported having 'unwanted sex' with their partner.

“If you are in an ongoing relationship especially one that you are married and has a contract and in particular if you have a domineering spouse or an abusive spouse the risk for this crime is much greater,” Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise said.

Wintrow drafted the legislation after someone reached out to her saying they were directly impacted by the part of Idaho law.

Sen. Wintrow on SB1089

In 1977 exemptions to rape based on marriage were first in Idaho then altered over time.

“As times change, so do attitudes and values; our laws should reflect those changing values. The unanimous vote speaks loudly that no one should be given a pass to commit a crime based on a relationship for actions that are otherwise criminal,” Wintrow said.

The bill now moves to the governor's desk for consideration. Here is a list of bills already signed by Little.

