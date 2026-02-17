House passes bill banning K-12 lessons on sexual orientation, gender identity

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Idaho House of Representatives passed House Bill 516 (HB-516), which prohibits K-12 classroom instruction regarding topics of sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to the language in HB-516, teachers would be explicitly forbidden from developing or delivering lessons based on the two topics. The bill also omits language from a nearly identical bill from the last legislative session, House Bill 352.

The omitted language includes the qualifying statement in bold: "A public school shall be required to adopt procedures and policies that prohibit classroom instruction by public school personnel on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through grade 12 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

If signed into law, the new bill would lack any exemptions or opt-in options connected to K-12 classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

During the debate, Rep. Chris Mathias (D - District 19) argued that the law would place an unnecessary onus on teachers.

Rep. Mathias called the bill “an unforced error of epic proportions” that would further narrow classroom instruction in Idaho. He explained that the prohibition could prevent teachers from delivering lessons on topics such as the recent Supreme Court case Little vs. Hecox, in which Lindsey Hecox, a transgender woman and Boise State student, challenged Idaho’s ban on transgender athletes under House Bill 500.

Idaho Public Television

After debate, the House voted 59-10 to pass HB 516, with one member absent. The bill now moves to the Senate, and if approved there, it will go to Gov. Brad Little for final consideration.