Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

House panel introduces bill banning youth conversion therapy

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 14:57:25-05

BOISE, Idaho — A House panel has introduced legislation that would bar licensed therapists and counselors from offering so-called “conversion therapy” to minors.

Conversion therapy is the scientifically discredited practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

On Thursday, Democratic Rep. John McCrostie of Garden City proposed legislation that would restrict licensed providers from giving conversion therapy to people under age 18. The bill wouldn't affect clergy or parents as long as they are acting in their religious or family roles.

Idaho’s Legislature has historically been hostile toward LGBTQ-related legislation, repeatedly rejecting efforts to add protections to the state’s equal rights act and passing laws targeting transgender residents.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light