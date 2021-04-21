Watch
House overrides Idaho governor's veto on emergency powers

Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 21, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — The Republican-dominated House has overridden GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 48-19 on Wednesday to attain the two-thirds threshold needed to override the veto and send the measure to the Senate. Its fate in the Senate is uncertain as lawmakers there on Monday opted not to override a veto of similar legislation to curb a governor's emergency powers.

Supporters of the measures say the governor has too much power during emergencies. Opponents say the Legislature shouldn’t have emergency authority because it would be too slow to act during a time of crisis.

