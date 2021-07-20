House Ethics Committee to hold hearing on Giddings

BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Ed News.

The House Ethics Committee will reconvene Aug. 2 — this time to hear complaints against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.

The announcement, sent out to House members electronically Tuesday, was short on details. The committee said it conducted a preliminary investigation into two complaints “alleging conduct unbecoming a representative,” and found probable cause in connection with parts of each complaint.

Kelcie Moseley-Morris of the Idaho Capital Sun first reported on Tuesday’s announcement.

In June, Boise State Public Radio reported that Giddings faced an ethics investigation after she publicly shared personal information about “Jane Doe,” a 19-year-old House staffer who said she was sexually assaulted by then-Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston. Von Ehlinger denied the allegation, but resigned from the House after a two-day Ethics Committee hearing.

Giddings, serving her third House term, is running for lieutenant governor, as is House Speaker Scott Bedke. In June, Giddings told Boise State Public Radio that she considered the ethics investigation politically motivated, a claim Bedke called “patently false.”

The Ethics Committee’s public meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in room EW42, in the Statehouse’s garden level. If necessary, the hearing will continue on Aug. 3.