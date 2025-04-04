Governor Little signs bill mandating expanded civics instruction in schools

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill on Thursday that mandates comprehensive civics education and the display of the U.S. flag in all classrooms.

House Bill 397, which is now law, requires in-depth instruction on the U.S. Constitution, the history of the American flag, the national anthem, and critical elements of citizenship. Additionally, every classroom will be required to display the U.S. flag during school hours.

The new law requires that all high school students demonstrate their understanding through methods such as coursework in U.S. government and politics, participation in college credit-bearing exams, or alternate paths as established by local districts.

The bill also includes provisions for new civics assessments, which will cover topics such as the influence of Western civilization, the principles of the U.S. Constitution, the role of the Bill of Rights, and key governmental structures and powers.

An emergency declaration within the bill stipulates that it will take effect on July 1, prior to the 2025-26 school year.