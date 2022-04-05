Governor highlights $50M investment in behavioral health

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials are highlighting one of the state's largest-ever investments in behavioral health care.

The Republican governor in a ceremonial event on Tuesday that included Idaho Supreme Court justices and lawmakers marked the $50 million approved by the Legislature in a series of appropriations bills this year that Little has already signed into law. Little says there is a strong connection between safe communities and access to mental health care.

Some of the money will expand the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Idaho, bolster community behavioral health clinics and recovery centers, and create safe teen reception centers and youth crisis centers.