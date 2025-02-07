Gov. Little signs 'SPEED Act,' residents worry public input on large developments could be cut

BOISE, Idaho — Just days into his second term, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, declaring a national energy emergency.

Four days later, Governor Brad Little signed the Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development or ‘SPEED’ Act.

"Here in Idaho. We're going to take even more steps to make sure the state government does not get in the way of projects and support our economy," said Gov. Little.

READ THE FULL SPEED ACT EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE

The goal... to streamline the application and approval process for projects like electricity generation and transmission, mining, and data center development here in Idaho.

Idaho residents who advocate for preserving rural, agricultural land say they’re concerned about transparency, and the possibility these changes could limit public input.

“So who is going to be cut out? What stakeholders aren’t going to be involved in these big developments, or whatever comes in,” said Debbie Davis with Rural Community Advocates.

But Rich Stover with the state’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources tells me transparency is one of the major goals of this order -- for both project developers and residents.

“Was there something that wasn’t streamlined that prompted this? Something that came up in a real example?” asked Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Not a specific example. I mean the Governor for his entire term has been focusing on cutting red tape and making Idaho a business friendly environment,” said Stover.

Still in its early stages, the council will comprise several state agency directors.. tasked with expediting the review of major projects -- with a focus on eliminating redundant or unnecessary statutes and rules.

“Whether the project is one that implicates issues of critical infrastructure, national security, or significant economic development,” said Stover.

The Rural Community Advocates feel that Governor Little has their best interest when it comes to large scale developments because of his farming background and grassroots platform.

“The local community gatherings that we have and the input that we get from our community… is crucial. We just want to make sure that that is not taken out,” said Davis.

Including Idahoans in this conversation: Stover tells Idaho News 6 he’d like to meet face-to-face with the state’s county commissioners and neighbors who’d like to weigh in. No meetings or public comment sessions have been set up yet.