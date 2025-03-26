Gov. Little signs bill delivering millions in property tax relief

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans will see even more property tax relief following the Governor's signing of House Bill 304.

The bill would transfer $50 million to a state fund for property tax relief at the end of each fiscal year. It would also transfer an additional $50 million to a state fund designed to pay down school bonds and levies for Idaho school districts.

According to the Governor's office, the tax relief comes on top of the over $4.6 billion in tax relief delivered since Brad Little took office in 2019.

Joined by state lawmakers on Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law in front of a Boise home.

“While property taxes are determined at the local level, Idaho’s state leaders have prioritized tax relief year after year after year because we know Idaho families are struggling. History has shown tax cuts strengthen our economy and make Idaho an even more desirable place to live and work,” said House Speaker Mike Moyle.