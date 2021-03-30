Gov. Little discusses necessary items before legislative session ends

BOISE, Idaho — It's been a little over a week since the Idaho Legislature decided to take an 18-day recess due to the increase of COVID-19 cases inside the Statehouse.

Both the House and the Senate agreed to pause until April 6 and it's now unclear when the session will officially end, but lawmakers have a lot of work to do. One thing, in particular, is setting the budget, which constitutionally needs to be done before the session can end.

On Tuesday's AARP call, Gov. Brad Little said he has been working with lawmakers on what needs to be done now and what can wait until next January.

“There's always some legislation some people are very passionate about that hasn’t gotten through the process yet," said Gov. Little. "But we’re hopeful and I believe they are too to get the appropriations done, get a pathway ahead on what we’re going to do on the AARPA funding and that should be it but there will be some other bills, there always are.”

Idaho News 6 reached out to Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to see what safety protocols would be taken when the session resumes, but we have not yet heard back.