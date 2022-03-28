Gov. Brad Little vetoes Coronavirus Pause Act

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little vetoed the Coronavirus Pause Act on Monday afternoon, citing the bill expands government overreach into the private sector.

SB1381 looked to establish limitations on the ability of private and public entities to impose a requirement that people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Little’s veto letter, he stated, “I kept Idaho open while other states were on lockdown, never issued any masks or vaccine mandates, and banned ‘vaccine passports.’ I am committed to working through the rule of law to keep Idaho the strongest state in the nation.”

The legislature will reconvene Thursday and could override the veto with a two-thirds vote.

To read the full veto letter, click here.