Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing increasing number of Justices on U.S. Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little along with 19 U.S. governors signed a letter in opposition to increasing the number of Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The governors wrote and signed the letter "to President Joe Biden opposing any efforts to pack the U.S. Supreme Court," saying it would "manipulate" the court's decisions for partisan gains.

"The Supreme Court is essential to the preservation of our democracy and in the absence of understanding from the Biden administration, Governors are stepping up to assume a key role in ensuring that the nation's highest court remains independent and free from political pressure and partisan power grabs," a statement from Little's office reads.

The letter has been signed by Governors:



Kay Ivey (AL)

Doug Ducey (AZ)

Ron DeSantis (FL)

Brian Kemp (GA)

Kim Reynolds (IA)

Eric Holcomb (IN)

Tate Reeves (MS)

Mike Parson (MO)

Greg Gianforte (MT)

Pete Ricketts (NE)

Chris Sununu (NH)

Doug Burgum (ND)

Mike DeWine (OH)

Kevin Stitt (OK)

Henry McMaster (SC)

Bill Lee (TN)

Greg Abbott (TX)

Spencer Cox (UT)

Mark Gordon (WY)

“We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration," part of the letter reads. "Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court-packing will breed perpetual court-packing—it will never be enough. Each partisan shift will result in seats added to the Court until the Court has lost not only its independence but its authority. The end result of court-packing would lead to inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the Court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states."

Read the full letter here: