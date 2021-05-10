Gov. Brad Little signs bill directing $80 million to transportation in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that will direct $80 million to transportation infrastructure in Idaho and open a bond for $1.6 billion in transportation projects statewide.

Little announced he signed House Bill 362 Monday, which amends an existing law to increase funding for transportation through sales tax. Little says it is the "single largest state investment in transportation infrastructure" in the state's history. The measure redirects more sales tax to fund Idaho transportation projects.

“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of a fast-growing state, our sustainable transportation funding solution helps save Idahoans' time, keeps us safe on our roads, and makes our state's economy even stronger,” Little said in a statement. “One of the most basic responsibilities of government is to provide a transportation system that facilitates commerce and keeps citizens safe. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature and Idaho businesses for recognizing the need to invest strategically and sustainably in transportation."

The bill also directs $126 million in one-time funds from the state's budget surplus.