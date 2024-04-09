Gov. Brad Little signs bill barring use of preferred pronouns in Idaho schools

BOISE, Idaho — Schools in Idaho will soon be unable to require their staff or students to use the preferred name and pronouns for transgender and nonbinary students.

On Monday, April 8, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 538 into law. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Ted Hill, previously passed the House and Senate with overwhelming support from Idaho's Republican legislators.

RELATED | Idaho Senate passes bills on pronoun use and gender definition

House Bill 538 bars any public employee, including teachers, from referring to a student by a name or pronoun that doesn’t align with their sex assigned at birth, unless the teacher has parental consent.

Additionally, if a teacher is disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred name or pronoun, the new legislation gives them the ability to sue their school district. House Bill 538 will take effect on July 1.

The full-text version of House Bill 538 is available here.

Gov. Little has until roughly 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 to sign or veto any remaining legislation.