Menu

Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

GOP Idaho lawmakers aim to defund party's attorney general

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho Attorney General vets Medicaid expansion proposal
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 12:34:16-05

BOISE, Idaho — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state's GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office.

Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He's also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional.

Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court.

It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light