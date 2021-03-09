GOP Idaho lawmakers aim to defund party's attorney general

BOISE, Idaho — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state's GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office.

Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He's also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional.

Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court.

It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.