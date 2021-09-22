Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Former lawmaker not yet arrested two weeks after rape charge

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
von Ehlinger
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 13:36:50-04

LEWISTON, Idaho — A former Idaho state lawmaker has not yet turned himself in to face a rape charge despite a warrant being issued nearly two weeks ago.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Aaron von Ehlinger was charged with rape following several months of investigation by the Boise Police Department. The Ada County Prosecutor’s office has declined to comment on whether it is actively looking for von Ehlinger.

The former Republican representative from Lewiston has not responded to requests for comment. The investigation began after a 19-year-old intern reported that he brought her to his apartment on false pretenses and raped her.

Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light