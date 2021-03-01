Menu

Former Idaho attorneys general form group to fight lawmakers

Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:40:12-05

BOISE, Idaho — Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to fight what they say are unconstitutional laws being proposed by the Legislature.

Jim Jones, who is also a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, announced on Monday that the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution will engage in various activities, including legal action if needed.

The group says a bill to make ballot initiatives nearly impossible, another to limit a governor's ability to respond to emergencies and others removing the attorney general's office as the primary defender of state agencies are unconstitutional.

