First-term Idaho Republican lawmaker out with COVID-19

Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 12, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug says he received a positive COVID-19 test Friday morning.

The first-term lawmaker from Nampa in southwestern Idaho says he believes he caught the coronavirus from a family member and not at the Statehouse. Skaug says his last day at the Statehouse was Wednesday after the family member started experiencing symptoms.

Skaug says he couldn't get tested until Thursday morning. He says he has mild symptoms that are similar to allergies he says he gets each spring. An attorney in his law firm, Matthew Andrew, is filling in for him.

