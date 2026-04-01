'Enough is enough': Protesters arrested during sit-in at Idaho Governor's office to support trans community

BOISE, Idaho — A group of roughly 30 protesters formed in and around Governor Brad Little's office at the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday afternoon, to protest against the passage of House Bill 752, also known as the 'bathroom bill,' along with several other pieces of legislation the group says target the transgender community.

WATCH: Protest inside Idaho governor’s office leads to multiple arrests at the Statehouse

Protesters arrested during sit-in at Idaho Capitol to support trans community

The measure, which Little signed into law on Tuesday, makes it a crime to enter a bathroom that doesn't align with an individual's biological sex. Many opponents have spoken up, claiming that the bill targets transgender individuals, while supporters say it's meant to ensure public safety.

The new law outlines that someone who commits multiple violations can be subject to a felony charge and up to 5 years in prison, making it one of the strictest regulations in the country.

Maxine Durand, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Idaho, says she saw the protest on social media and immediately drove to the Statehouse to take part.

"The bills that Governor Brad Little keeps deciding to sign are draconian, they're evil, they are meant to punish transgender people and erase us from public life," Durand said. "We're here to say enough is enough."

Durand added that protesters were hoping to have a conversation with Little and encourage him to veto House Bill 822, which would prohibit healthcare providers, educational institutions, and childcare providers from "facilitating a minor's medical sex transition or 'social transition' in any capacity without informing a child's parent or guardian.

Idaho News 6 reporter Riley Shoemaker was at the statehouse on Wednesday afternoon and says she has seen nine protesters being detained and zip-tied. Shoemaker said that those detained were escorted out of the statehouse by Idaho State Police.

Less than an hour after the arrests, a GoFundMe has been set up to cover "bail, bond and legal fees" for those detained, which has since surpassed its goal of $20,000.