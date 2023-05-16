Watch Now
Election Day in Idaho - May 2023

Posted at 12:22 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 14:33:59-04

BOISE, Idaho — It's Election Day in Idaho, and there are several library board trustee positions and school bonds and levies on the ballot for local voters.

ADA COUNTY / CANYON COUNTY

West Ada School District Levy, $50million/year for 10 years

Kuna Library District Trustee, Six-Year Term
Teresa Haldorson

Barb Powell

ADA COUNTY

Meridian Library District Trustee, Four-Year Term
Josh Cummings
David J. Tizekker

Meridian Library District Trustee, Six-Year Term
Destinie Hart
Xavier Torres

Ada Community Library Trustee, Four-Year Term
Deborah A. Pogue
Sandra B. Taylor

Ada Community Library Trustee, Six-Year Term
Melodie C. Huttash
Mary Anne Saunders
Renee L. Trommler

CANYON COUNTY

Parma School District Levy, $400,000 per year for two years

Vallivue School District Bond, $78million over 20 years

GEM COUNTY

Emmett School District Levy 1, $600,000 per year for 2 years

Emmett School District Levy 2, $400,000 per year for 2 years

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Hagerman Joint School District Levy, $400,000 for 5 years

