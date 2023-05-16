Election Day in Idaho - May 2023

BOISE, Idaho — It's Election Day in Idaho, and there are several library board trustee positions and school bonds and levies on the ballot for local voters.

ADA COUNTY / CANYON COUNTY

West Ada School District Levy, $50million/year for 10 years

Kuna Library District Trustee, Six-Year Term

Teresa Haldorson

Barb Powell

ADA COUNTY

Meridian Library District Trustee, Four-Year Term

Josh Cummings

David J. Tizekker

Meridian Library District Trustee, Six-Year Term

Destinie Hart

Xavier Torres

Ada Community Library Trustee, Four-Year Term

Deborah A. Pogue

Sandra B. Taylor

Ada Community Library Trustee, Six-Year Term

Melodie C. Huttash

Mary Anne Saunders

Renee L. Trommler

CANYON COUNTY

Parma School District Levy, $400,000 per year for two years

Vallivue School District Bond, $78million over 20 years

GEM COUNTY

Emmett School District Levy 1, $600,000 per year for 2 years

Emmett School District Levy 2, $400,000 per year for 2 years

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Hagerman Joint School District Levy, $400,000 for 5 years