Election Day in Idaho - May 2023

BOISE, Idaho — It's Election Day in Idaho, and there are several library board trustee positions and school bonds and levies on the ballot for local voters.
ADA COUNTY / CANYON COUNTY
West Ada School District Levy, $50million/year for 10 years
Kuna Library District Trustee, Six-Year Term
Teresa Haldorson
Barb Powell
ADA COUNTY
Meridian Library District Trustee, Four-Year Term
Josh Cummings
David J. Tizekker
Meridian Library District Trustee, Six-Year Term
Destinie Hart
Xavier Torres
Ada Community Library Trustee, Four-Year Term
Deborah A. Pogue
Sandra B. Taylor
Ada Community Library Trustee, Six-Year Term
Melodie C. Huttash
Mary Anne Saunders
Renee L. Trommler
CANYON COUNTY
Parma School District Levy, $400,000 per year for two years
Vallivue School District Bond, $78million over 20 years
GEM COUNTY
Emmett School District Levy 1, $600,000 per year for 2 years
Emmett School District Levy 2, $400,000 per year for 2 years
TWIN FALLS COUNTY
Hagerman Joint School District Levy, $400,000 for 5 years