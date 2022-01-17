Educators to meet with lawmakers to discuss priorities for 2022 session

BOISE, Idaho — More than 150 educators will gather at the Idaho State Capitol Monday morning as part of the Idaho Education Association's Lobby Day.

They plan to discuss their top education priorities for this year's legislative session with lawmakers.

As Idaho News 6 reported, in Governor Little's State of the State address last week, he proposed investing $1.1 billion to improve education in Idaho over five years, including immediately investing $47 million in literacy programs.

"Literacy has been my top priority because it just makes sense. Our investments in education later on will have more impact if we can work with families to get more students to read proficiently early on," Little said in his address.

His plan also proposes $50 million for a grant program called "Empowering Parents" grants, which will help cover items like computers, tutoring, internet connectivity and more.