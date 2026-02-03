Early Learning Day at Idaho Capitol showcases programs supporting families and educators

BOISE, Idaho — Early learning advocates from across the state gathered Tuesday at the Idaho State Capitol to highlight the importance of child care and early education.

Idaho Early Learning Day took place Feb. 3 in the Capitol rotunda and brought together early childhood programs, nonprofits and supporters from around the state. The event was hosted by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and the Idaho Community Foundation and was open to the public.

Throughout the day, organizations met with lawmakers and shared stories from their communities about access to child care and early learning resources. Supporters say early education helps families while also supporting Idaho’s future workforce and economy.

Idaho AEYC Executive Director Nicole Criner says early learning support should reach both providers and families.

“We want to make sure that our early care providers have the tools and resources they need to support Idaho's children, but we also want to make sure families have the resources that they need,” Criner said. “So if they want to do homeschooling or if they want their child in the classroom, they can supplement with tools at home as well.”

Idaho AEYC works through 24 Early Learning Collaboratives across the state to expand child care access, share learning materials, offer parent workshops, and connect families to services.

