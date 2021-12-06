Davis to leave Statehouse, take county commission post

BOISE, Idaho — A Democratic Idaho lawmaker is leaving the Statehouse to serve as a commissioner in her home county, citing parenting demands and a desire to be more effective.

The Idaho Press reports Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday he appointed Rep. Muffy Davis to replace Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg. Davis will take the county post in January, and Little will appoint a replacement for her legislative seat.

Davis says she had already decided not to run for re-election to the legislative position. She disliked being away from family during the session and says she feels she do more good as a commissioner.