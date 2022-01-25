Watch
Coronavirus liability shield extension bill heads to House

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation is heading to the House to extend a legal shield to Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19.

A House panel on Tuesday voted to approve the measure that for the second time extends a liability immunity that supporters say is needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The law was initially passed in 2020 during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little, and extended during last year's regular session. The most recent change extends the law to July 1, 2023. No one spoke against the measure.

