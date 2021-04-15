Watch
Constitutional ban on legal marijuana dies in Idaho House

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 15, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A proposed constitutional amendment that would have prevented the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature has died in the House.

The legislation on Thursday failed to attain the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment and died on a 42-28 vote. The legislation had already cleared the Senate. It would have gone to voters in 2022 had it passed the House.

Backers argued Idaho needs to make legalizing drugs tougher. They fear a potential voter initiative that could legalize medical marijuana.

Opponents said the constitutional amendment was too broad and could prevent the approval of useful drugs in Idaho.

