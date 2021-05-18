Caldwell cites property tax law, halts new growth for months

CALDWELL, Idaho — The southwestern Idaho city of Caldwell is stopping all new residential development for four months because city leaders say a new property tax law puts citizens in imminent peril by straining public safety services.

Kelley Packer with the Association of Idaho Cities says other cities are considering similar moves. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the property tax bill into law last week.

The bill restricts city governments to recognize only a percentage of new development in taxing districts rather than the full amount and includes other provisions.

Packer says that means cities must decide if they will curtail growth or risk lacking the money to pay for public safety.