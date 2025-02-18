Brad Little signs executive order reinforcing Idaho's commitment to immigration enforcement

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at enhancing border security and ensuring stricter immigration enforcement throughout the state of Idaho.

"As part of my duty to ensure the laws are faithfully executed, we are taking decisive steps to uphold immigration laws in Idaho," said Governor Little. "This order mandates that all state departments and agencies review their policies to ensure full compliance with federal immigration laws."

Under the new directive, the Idaho State Police are tasked with cooperating fully with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice. They have been tasked with maintaining communication with federal agencies if ongoing criminal investigations suggest that individuals may have violated federal immigration laws.

The Idaho Department of Correction will also collaborate with law enforcement agencies to confirm individuals' immigration status before their full-term release. Furthermore, the department will work with the Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole to identify cases where it may be in the "best interest of justice" to consider parole for deportation purposes.

"Idahoans have been negatively impacted by the open border policies of the previous administration," said Governor Little. "Our communities have seen an increase in deadly drugs, and we are committed to addressing these concerns by enforcing the rule of law and protecting our citizens."

President Trump issued a series of executive orders on Jan. 20, including "Protecting the American People Against Invasion," "Securing Our Borders," and "Declaring a National Emergency at the Southern Border of the United States." Idaho's new order is meant to align with these federal directives.

The order doesn't make any significant policy changes but rather reaffirms Idaho's commitment to following the federal laws and policies laid out by President Trump.

