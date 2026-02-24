Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brad Little and challengers declare candidacy for Idaho governor ahead of May primary

Kyle Green/AP
FILE - The Idaho state flag hangs in the State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2023. Voters in Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Georgia and will hold state primaries on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, to choose nominees for U.S. House and other contests. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little is officially running for another term, filing paperwork Monday to appear on the May 19 Republican primary ballot as the 2026 race for governor begins to take shape.

Little, a Republican who was first elected in 2018, said in a press release that he and First Lady Teresa Little are “honored to serve the people of Idaho” and want to continue the work they’ve started.

Little won’t be alone on the Republican primary ballot; other GOP candidates who have filed include Justin R. Plante, Sean Calvert Crystal, and Mark Fitzpatrick, the owner of Old State Saloon in Eagle, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

Terri Pickens is currently the only Democrat to have filed to run for governor. Two Libertarians — Melissa-Sue Robinson and Paul Sand — have also officially entered the race.

Idaho’s primary election is set for May 19, with the general election scheduled for November 3.

