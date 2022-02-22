Bill would reimburse defendants who shoot under self-defense

BOISE, Idaho — A panel of lawmakers introduced legislation that would strengthen Idaho’s “stand your ground” law by requiring counties to reimburse anyone charged in a slaying if a judge or jury concludes they acted in self-defense.

Sen. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett, said the proposal is needed to protect people like Kyle Rittenhouse, who used an assault-style rifle to shoot three people during a street protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

The bill would require the county or prosecuting state agency where a person is charged to reimburse the defendant for lost wages, court costs and other expenses if the defendant is found to be not guilty by reason of self-defense.