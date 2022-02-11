Bill to rotate candidate names on ballot passes House, heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would require candidate names on ballots in more races to be rotated passed the House Friday and will now head to the Senate.

House Bill 511 would require candidate names to be rotated on ballots for any race with more than 100,000 registered voters. Currently, only federal, state, county and city office races require names to be rotated.

"In talks with the clerks and the Secretary of State's office we think this will apply to races like ACHD, CWI, North Idaho College, West Ada School Board and Boise School Board races," Democratic Rep. Colin Nash of Boise, the sponsor of the bill, said.

The bill passed the House unanimously.

