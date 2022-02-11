Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Bill to rotate candidate names on ballot passes House, heads to Senate

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Thousands of voters running out of time to return ballots
Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 13:56:10-05

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would require candidate names on ballots in more races to be rotated passed the House Friday and will now head to the Senate.

House Bill 511 would require candidate names to be rotated on ballots for any race with more than 100,000 registered voters. Currently, only federal, state, county and city office races require names to be rotated.

"In talks with the clerks and the Secretary of State's office we think this will apply to races like ACHD, CWI, North Idaho College, West Ada School Board and Boise School Board races," Democratic Rep. Colin Nash of Boise, the sponsor of the bill, said.

The bill passed the House unanimously.

You can find information on other election-related bills being considered by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light