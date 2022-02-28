Bill to protect cybersecurity information from public records requests passes House

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that exempts government cybersecurity information from public records requests is now moving to the Senate after passing the House Monday 48-20.

House Bill 621 would exempt certain information from public records requests..Including the nature, location and function of cybersecurity devices, programs and systems.

Those in support of the bill say it will protect cybersecurity technology from being exploited by attackers.

Those against the bill have concerns that too many government records are becoming exempt from public records requests.

We'll continue to follow this bill as the session continues.