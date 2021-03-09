Menu

Bill to lift Idaho smoking age from 18 to 21 heads to House

Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 09, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A House panel has approved legislation banning anyone under 21 from buying cigarettes or electronic smoking products.

The House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday approved the measure that will bring Idaho in line with the federal smoking age. President Donald Trump signed a law last year that bars tobacco sales to anyone under 21.

Supporters say Idaho stores are already abiding by federal law, but state law needs to be changed to avoid confusion and confrontations in stores. Opponents say the law will limit local governments in prohibiting specific types of smoking products.

