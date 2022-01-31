Bill to legalize cannabis-derived pain relief spray passes Idaho house

BOISE, Idaho — A bill introduced last week to allow Idahoans with multiple sclerosis or other neurological conditions to use a cannabis-derived medication passed the House Monday morning with 65 in favor and five against.

Representatives Brent Crane, Yamamoto, Horman, Youngblood and Vander Woude all voted 'no' and there was no debate on the bill.

The bill would provide an exception to the oral pain relief spray, Nabiximols, which is derived from marijuana, where in Idaho both THC and marijuana are illegal.

The drug is currently pending FDA approval — and in states where marijuana is legalized, patients can get it right away, once approved.

With this bill, Idahoans with MS or other neurological disorders would be able to get it once approved by the FDA. The bill now moves onto the Senate.