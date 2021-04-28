Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves heads to governor

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NPS / Jim Peaco
<p><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">Wolf in Yellowstone National Park&#39;s Lamar Valley in the northeast section of the park. Wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone in 1995. Since then they have reinvigorated Yellowstone’s ecosystem. </span><a href="http://trailmob.com/field-guides/fauna/cats-dogs-bears/gray-wolf" style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;" target="_blank">Learn more about wolves</a><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">. </span></p>
Federal agency taking comments on predator killing in Idaho
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 21:01:04-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors and expand methods to kill wolves roaming Idaho.

Lawmakers voted 58-11 to send the agriculture industry-backed bill to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Environmental groups immediately called on Little to veto the measure.

Backers say changes to Idaho law could help cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. Backers say there are too many wolves and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light