Bill to fund school facility improvements passes Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would amend provisions for school facility funding programs has passed the Idaho House of Representatives.

House Bill 338 would increase funds for the Public School Facilities Cooperative Funding Program from $25.5 million to $50.5 million, which would offer schools financial support from the state to repair safety hazards in their facilities. $25 million would be transferred to the fund from the Bond Levy Equalization Cooperative Fund to kickstart project funding.

To apply, school districts must have either failed to approve at least one bond or plant facility levy in the past two years, or have a project underway that exceeds the cost of an approved bond or levy. Applications will then go to the program's panel, run by the State Department of Education.

The panel, consisting of various state officials, will accept, modify, or reject applications based on the "most economical solution" to the problem.

If any project exceeds $5 million, the Superintendent of Public Instruction will appoint a district supervisor to ensure the project is completed as approved.

In addition to the above program, House Bill 338 would also create the "School District Facilities Fund." That fund would provide financial assistance to school districts for the construction, renovation, and maintenance of school facilities.

Funds from this program would be allocated annually by the Department of Education to each school district based on average attendance.

The bill now moves to the Idaho Senate.