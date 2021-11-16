Watch
Bill to ease vaccine worker compensation clears Idaho panel

Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:21:10-05

BOISE, Idaho — Proposed legislation making it easier for Idaho employees to get worker compensation if they become ill after taking an employee-mandated vaccine has cleared a House panel.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee sent the measure to the full House on Tuesday.

Backers say workers are getting sick after being vaccinated for COVID-19 and some are having problems being compensated. They say the bill tilts the field toward helping employees get compensated with hard-to-prove claims such as vaccines.

Opponents say Idaho's worker compensation has worked well for decades and workers getting sick from vaccines are being compensated. They say changing the law could end up being costly for employers.

