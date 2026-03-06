Bill to cut Idaho budget by over $192M for current fiscal year passes House, heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House approved a bill on Friday to cut state spending for the current fiscal year by just under $193 million, sending the measure to the governor for consideration.

After hours of debate, lawmakers voted 48-22 to pass Senate Bill 1331, known as the 2026 Idaho Rescission Act. The legislation reduces appropriations across multiple agencies in an effort to balance the state budget.

The measure previously passed the Senate on Monday by a narrow margin of 18-17.

The $193 million in cuts comes from a mix of reductions across several state agencies. Lawmakers pulled back funding from general operations in education, corrections, and health and welfare programs, while also trimming smaller-dollar allocations across multiple departments.

The bill also restores some funding to areas such as military programs, community colleges, juvenile corrections, and behavioral health.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little for consideration. The measure includes an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately if signed into law.

