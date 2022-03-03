Bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks passes Idaho Senate, advances to House

BOISE, Idaho — A bill to ban abortions after six weeks that also allows people to sue the provider passed the Idaho Senate Thursday and now goes to the House.

The Senate passed SB 1309 — which mirrors a similar law passed in Texas that eliminates nearly all abortion care and allows people, including some with no relationship to the patient — to sue the abortion provider.

The Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocated of Idaho says the abortion bans violates Idahoans constitutional right to abortion care and polling shows the majority of Idaho voters believe in access to abortions.

Related: Anti-abortion bill awaits Senate debate

"This bill is cruel, unpopular, and harmful," said Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, in a statement. "Every Idahoan deserves the ability to make their own decisions about their health and their body. This bill would gut abortion access in Idaho, with dangerous consequences for people unable to receive the care they need. No one should compel people to cross state lines for essential time-sensitive health care or force them to remain pregnant against their will."

The Idaho Family Policy Center officials say they are celebrating the bill passing the Senate and expect to see a drop in abortions in Idaho if the bill becomes law.

Related: Abortions dropped by 60% in Texas one month after restrictive law took effect

"We're thrilled that the Idaho Senate recognizes that precious preborn babies deserve the same constitutional right to life that is accorded to any other living person," said Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti in a statement. "These proposed changes to the Idaho Heartbeat Law are constitutionally, scientifically, and morally sound. A similar Texas law has successfully withstood several legal challenges in the federal courts, and we're confident that more than 1,000 preborn babies with beating hearts will be saved every year in our state if this legislation becomes law."