Bill targeting ballot harvesting moves to House floor

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 547 could be debated on the House floor in the coming days. The sponsor of the bill, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle of Star said it addresses ballot harvesting.

"One concern that has come up is with absentee ballots or voting by mail is whether people are collecting ballots and then going and dropping--you know kind of dropping them all off at a drop-off box or something like that," Kettler said.

The bill would limit handling of both voted or unvoted ballots to election officials, postal workers, family members and those who share a household. Even those who are authorized to handle ballots can not deliver more than six at a time.

If someone is paid to deliver ballots by someone other than the voter or delivers more than ten ballots, they could be charged with a felony.

A similar bill was introduced last year and passed the house but did not get a hearing in the senate.

The statement of purpose for the bill says Idaho does not currently experience significant problems with ballot harvesting.

Several people testified against the bill in a House committee hearing Monday.

“What is the compelling reason for making it more difficult or impossible for the disabled, the elderly, reservation residents, those in care facilities, the sick and those lacking transportation to exercise their constitutional right to vote?” Kendall Shaber said when testifying on behalf of Betsy McBride, the President of the League of Women Voters of Idaho.

Boise High School junior, Shiva Rajbhandari agreed.

"It doesn't exclude nursing home staff or hospice care personnel. So correct me if I'm wrong, Chairman, wouldn't someone in hospice care need assistance getting their absentee ballot to the mail?" he said.

Executive Director of the Idaho Democratic Party, Jared Deloof, pointed out another way this bill could have unintended consequences.

"I just don't think that the state should be in the business of criminalizing and making things a felony that in rural communities like where I'm from is a longstanding tradition of helping each other out." he said.

We'll continue to follow these bills as the session continues.