Bill on gender reassignment for minors killed by Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would have prohibited gender reassignment surgeries or any gender-affirming health care treatments for minors was killed by Idaho Senate leaders on Tuesday.

The controversial legislation would have put a ban on allowing minors to move forward with gender reassignment surgeries or allow care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and more from being used.

The Idaho Senate Majority Caucus sent out a statement Tuesday saying they, “strongly oppose any and all gender reassignment and surgical manipulation of the natural sex of minors,” but HB675 would undermine parental rights and gives the government a place to interfere in a family medical decision.

I voted against HB 675 in solidarity with our #LGBTQ and in particular our #trans community, and specifically trans youth. This bill represents a fundamental misunderstanding of trans people, it is offensive, and if it is signed into law, it will be defeated in court. #idleg — John McCrostie (@McCrostie4Idaho) March 8, 2022

“It is against medical advice in Idaho and is counter-indicated by the Idaho Medical Association (IMA). Among other provisions, HB 675 outlaws gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors; and the IMA has confirmed that this is “already outside the generally accepted standard of care and is not being done by physicians in Idaho,” the statement said.

In the statement, the republican senators also added that the Idaho Medical Association told them that gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors is not being done by physicians in Idaho.