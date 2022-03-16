Watch
Bill on gender reassignment for minors killed by Idaho Senate

Idaho Senate
Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 12:55:23-04

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would have prohibited gender reassignment surgeries or any gender-affirming health care treatments for minors was killed by Idaho Senate leaders on Tuesday.

The controversial legislation would have put a ban on allowing minors to move forward with gender reassignment surgeries or allow care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and more from being used.

The Idaho Senate Majority Caucus sent out a statement Tuesday saying they, “strongly oppose any and all gender reassignment and surgical manipulation of the natural sex of minors,” but HB675 would undermine parental rights and gives the government a place to interfere in a family medical decision.

“It is against medical advice in Idaho and is counter-indicated by the Idaho Medical Association (IMA). Among other provisions, HB 675 outlaws gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors; and the IMA has confirmed that this is “already outside the generally accepted standard of care and is not being done by physicians in Idaho,” the statement said.

In the statement, the republican senators also added that the Idaho Medical Association told them that gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors is not being done by physicians in Idaho.

