Bill boosts protections for Idaho gun makers, carriers

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to enhance protections for gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho is heading to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday voted to approve the measure that alters the state’s disaster preparedness act by prohibiting the closing of gun-related businesses during an emergency. Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some workers and businesses were declared essential and allowed to continue, but others weren’t. The legislation also prevents Idaho’s concealed weapons laws from being circumvented, and that weapons used legally can’t be confiscated during a disaster.