Bill aims to provide anonymity for lethal injection drug companies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is one of 24 states where capital punishment is legal, but the Idaho Department of Corrections said they're currently unable to carry out the death penalty because companies that sell the drugs used for lethal injection won't sell them to the state, unless they're guaranteed anonymity.

"It's been the policy of the state of Idaho that the death penalty or capital punishment is an appropriate punishment to impose in certain circumstances," Republican Representative Greg Chaney of Caldwell said when presenting his bill to the House Judiciary Rules and Administration committee Thursday.

Josh Tewalt, the Director of the Idaho Department of Corrections also spoke in favor of the bill during the committee hearing and said the execution process is very public currently.

"Idaho execution procedures are public. Our standard operating procedure outlines precisely what is to occur, it outlines when it is to occur and how," he said. "It also includes detailed information about the substances that may be used in the execution as well as details how those are to be administered."

House Bill 658 would make some of this process less public, and provide confidentiality for the supply chain used to acquire lethal injection drugs.

It would provide anonymity and block the release of records containing the identity of everyone from those who sell or test the drugs, to the on-site medical and escort team.

Those in support of the bill, which includes IDOC and the Attorney General's office, said this is necessary because of anti-capital punishment activists.

"Once the identity of these suppliers is known, they are named and shamed and the one-time transaction for the chemicals is simply not worth the public relations nightmare," Chaney said.

The Associated Press reports, in recent years pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell the drugs to states if they think they will be used for that purpose.

Opponents argue the public has a right to know the identities of those involved in the execution process.

"The question before this committee is whether the public is entitled to that specific level of information," Tewalt said.

The proposed legislation has made it out of committee with a recommendation that it pass on a 9-5 vote. The full House could debate and vote on the bill in the coming days.

We'll continue to follow the bill as the session continues.