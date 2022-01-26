Anti-abortion resolution to lower flags passes Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho — The full Idaho House has adopted an anti-abortion resolution encouraging people to fly flags at half-staff one day a year in recognition of abortions performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

Critics of the resolution said it disrespected the American flag by turning it into a billboard for a divisive issue. The resolution from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, designates Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears,” suggesting that Idaho residents should lower flags to half-staff to mourn aborted embryos and fetuses. It was adopted Wednesday on a 48-20 vote.