2021 Legislative Session comes to an end

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House and Senate have officially adjourned Sine Die after the longest legislative session in state history.

In the House, 37 voted yes to adjourn, 24 voted no and nine were absent. After three days of Idaho lawmakers working to pass different bills inside the Statehouse, only one joint statement disapproving of federal vaccine mandates made it through.

It was a long day of waiting for members of the House, which gaveled in at 10:30 Wednesday morning. It went at ease shortly after until late afternoon, waiting for the Senate to take action.

Since the House pushed through multiple bills on Tuesday, the body was waiting on the Senate to take action on bills regarding topics like religious exemptions, immunization discrimination and workers' compensation for vaccine-related injuries.

The Idaho House officially has adjourned Sine Die. #idpol #idleg — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) November 17, 2021

All the bills were held in committee and not acted on by the Senate, leaving the house with nothing to work on.

Lawmakers will come back in January for the 2022 regular Legislative Session where they will continue to work.