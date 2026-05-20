U.S. Representative Mike Simpson advances to November election as he seeks 15th term in U.S. House

IDAHO — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson won Idaho’s Republican primary in the 2nd Congressional District, defeating Brian Keene and Perry Shumway and advancing to the general election in November, according to the Associated Press.

Simpson, of Idaho Falls, was first elected to Congress in 1998, and is seeking a 15th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers eastern Idaho, including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Twin Falls and much of the Magic Valley.

Before joining Congress, Simpson worked as a dentist and served in the Idaho Legislature, including as speaker of the Idaho House.

On the Democratic side, Ellie Gilbreath won the primary, defeating Julie Wiley and advancing to the general election.

For the latest election results from races across southern Idaho, click here.