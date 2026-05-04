U.S. Representative, Idaho District 1 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested race for U.S. Representative, Idaho District 1, were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Democratic —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Kenneth Brungardt
- First, the reason I am running is I want to "Bring Idaho Back To The Middle". Like most people, I am tired of the extremes. Most people want unity, not the us or them trend that's taken over in our politics. People want folks that want to serve the people, not special interest. I believe that it's possible because I'm a man of principal [sic], purpose, and faith.
- Kaylee Peterson
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Kenneth Brungardt
- This is my first run for office. Although, I have worked on other campaigns, employed by Ada County for 14 yrs as the painter. but don't let that fool you; I was like a fly on the wall. I saw and heard everything on the do's and don'ts of Government. I ran a business for 25 yrs. Also have years of life experience. Married 53 years To my wife Lori, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild ( whom were raising). I know what people go through every day to pay the bills, meet their children's needs and try to have time for joy in their lives. I relate.
- Kaylee Peterson
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Kenneth Brungardt
- Affordability. Everything keeps costing more. Have you been to the store lately, the gas station, or even a restaurant? The war is making thing even worse. Healthcare is a real issue also. Cutting funds, closing treatment centers, and destroying the CDC. The Farmers are not able to produce food. Public Lands and National Forest being sold and Veterans, Seniors and Education squeezed.
First, I would get rid of tariffs. He who forgets the past is doomed to relive it. They caused 3 recessions and 1 great depression. Tax laws have to be balanced. That money will be used for healthcare, education, and keeping promises. Stop the sale of the people's lands and get farmers what they need to feed our nation and the world. Serious trade deals, not all or nothing deals like the ones on the table now. That would be a good start.
- Affordability. Everything keeps costing more. Have you been to the store lately, the gas station, or even a restaurant? The war is making thing even worse. Healthcare is a real issue also. Cutting funds, closing treatment centers, and destroying the CDC. The Farmers are not able to produce food. Public Lands and National Forest being sold and Veterans, Seniors and Education squeezed.
- Kaylee Peterson
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Kenneth Brungardt
- First and foremost, creating trust between the Government and the people. Open and honest People are needed to make things work. It will take hard work and time but I think slowly but surely it has to be done. Otherwise, we won't have a country.
- Kaylee Peterson
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Kenneth Brungardt
- See #3.
- Kaylee Peterson
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Kenneth Brungardt
- Self-interest is not my agenda. Being of service to the people of Idaho is. I love this country and would like to see a future for our children filled with hope and joy. I believe that everyone of us has dreams we hope could come true. If our country is in balance, anything is possible. Again, I'm a man of principal, purpose and faith. Honesty, is the gold standard. I know the difference between right and wrong. It's time for change
- Kaylee Peterson
- Did not respond.
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Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Andy Briner
- Idaho deserves a representative who will stand firm on constitutional principles, fight federal overreach, and help create an open and transparent government. Our current representation has done little to address the affordability crisis impacting younger generations. The current administration has made promises it has not kept and must be held accountable.
I want to push back against the corporate and foreign interests that have influenced our government to act against the will of the American people. We need a congressman who will support efforts like those of Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to ensure the full release of the Epstein files. We need a congressman who truly cares about small businesses, farmers, and ranchers, and who will work to remove regulations that benefit large corporations and hinder a free and fair economy.
We need representation that understands the struggles of our generation and recognizes that the government has done little to ease the burden of rising living costs and in many cases, adding to it. We need leadership that prioritizes the health of its citizens and is willing to stand on principle to ensure that our food, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals are safe, effective, and reliable, rather than prioritizing donor profits.
- Idaho deserves a representative who will stand firm on constitutional principles, fight federal overreach, and help create an open and transparent government. Our current representation has done little to address the affordability crisis impacting younger generations. The current administration has made promises it has not kept and must be held accountable.
- Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
- Joseph P. Morrison
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Andy Briner
- I have a degree in political science, but I would say that isn’t necessarily better than someone without a degree, because education, status, and name recognition don’t make anyone prepared to serve. People don’t demand much from their politicians they want honest, trustworthy individuals who will defend the rights of American citizens from large corporations, foreign interests, and government overreach. If all of our representatives did this, Americans would be better off than they currently are.
Our politicians have sold us out to these groups with the promise of minimal pushback and plenty of money to keep getting reelected, and continue to go against the will of Americans to benefit the so-called “Epstein class.” I’m prepared to serve because I want to be the change that many Americans are looking for. I would be loyal only to voters and my constituents. I’m willing to give up my time and put in significant effort to show Idahoans what honest, trustworthy representation looks like.
- I have a degree in political science, but I would say that isn’t necessarily better than someone without a degree, because education, status, and name recognition don’t make anyone prepared to serve. People don’t demand much from their politicians they want honest, trustworthy individuals who will defend the rights of American citizens from large corporations, foreign interests, and government overreach. If all of our representatives did this, Americans would be better off than they currently are.
- Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
- Joseph P. Morrison
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Andy Briner
- The affordability crisis is a significant challenge for Idaho, especially for those of us in the younger generation. We are battling inflation, rising energy costs caused by global conflicts we never supported, and housing prices that continue to rise even as incomes remain stagnant.
We face high health insurance costs, where it often feels like we are fighting the insurance, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries with no one on our side. We also face the high cost of higher education, which is exacerbated by schools’ ability to charge excessive prices, knowing the government will provide no-questions-asked loans to young adults, loans those same individuals couldn’t get to start a small business.
The American Dream is struggling because we are up against a system that feels unfairly rigged against us, and it’s propped up by our government. As one person in Congress, I can’t make all the changes, but I can certainly put up a fight.Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- The affordability crisis is a significant challenge for Idaho, especially for those of us in the younger generation. We are battling inflation, rising energy costs caused by global conflicts we never supported, and housing prices that continue to rise even as incomes remain stagnant.
- Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
- Joseph P. Morrison
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Andy Briner
- I want the full and complete release of the Epstein files, and for every individual involved in the crimes and the continued cover-up to be held accountable.
- Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
- Joseph P. Morrison
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Andy Briner
- Our government spending is out of control. Republicans have promised to cut the budget and expose waste, fraud, and abuse. So far, they have increased the budget beyond that of the previous administration and halted efforts to expose waste, fraud, and abuse all while expecting continued public support.
If we want to benefit American communities, we need to follow through on the promises made before the 2024 election and actually work at bringing inflation down. I am opposed to almost every federal welfare program that exists, but what the government is currently showing is that we have money to start wars of choice and bomb innocent school girls, but we can’t seem to lower the price of housing, food, education and healthcare. Republicans will continue to lose support because if we have to choose between helping Americans here at home or support taking the lives of innocent children with our tax dollars, I know which one I choose.
- Our government spending is out of control. Republicans have promised to cut the budget and expose waste, fraud, and abuse. So far, they have increased the budget beyond that of the previous administration and halted efforts to expose waste, fraud, and abuse all while expecting continued public support.
- Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
- Joseph P. Morrison
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Andy Briner
- Between Joe Morrison and me, there is very little that separates us; we are both honest men trying to serve the people of Idaho. I have a few children, a degree in political science, and perhaps a hair more donations, but that’s about it.
Between the current incumbent and me, there are clearer differences. I would never support a bill that increases the federal budget and still consider myself a Republican. I would never support legislation that grants immunity to large corporations to avoid litigation and call myself a free-market capitalist. I would never avoid my constituents and still call myself their representative. I would never allow the continued cover-up of co-conspirators in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and call myself a moral man. Russ Fulcher does all that.
- Between Joe Morrison and me, there is very little that separates us; we are both honest men trying to serve the people of Idaho. I have a few children, a degree in political science, and perhaps a hair more donations, but that’s about it.
- Russ Fulcher (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
- Joseph P. Morrison
- Did not respond.
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