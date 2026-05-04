U.S. Representative, Idaho District 1 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested race for U.S. Representative, Idaho District 1, were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”

Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.



Democratic —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? Kenneth Brungardt First, the reason I am running is I want to "Bring Idaho Back To The Middle". Like most people, I am tired of the extremes. Most people want unity, not the us or them trend that's taken over in our politics. People want folks that want to serve the people, not special interest. I believe that it's possible because I'm a man of principal [sic], purpose, and faith. Kaylee Peterson

Did not respond.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? Kenneth Brungardt This is my first run for office. Although, I have worked on other campaigns, employed by Ada County for 14 yrs as the painter. but don't let that fool you; I was like a fly on the wall. I saw and heard everything on the do's and don'ts of Government. I ran a business for 25 yrs. Also have years of life experience. Married 53 years To my wife Lori, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild ( whom were raising). I know what people go through every day to pay the bills, meet their children's needs and try to have time for joy in their lives. I relate. Kaylee Peterson

Did not respond.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? Kenneth Brungardt Affordability. Everything keeps costing more. Have you been to the store lately, the gas station, or even a restaurant? The war is making thing even worse. Healthcare is a real issue also. Cutting funds, closing treatment centers, and destroying the CDC. The Farmers are not able to produce food. Public Lands and National Forest being sold and Veterans, Seniors and Education squeezed.

First, I would get rid of tariffs. He who forgets the past is doomed to relive it. They caused 3 recessions and 1 great depression. Tax laws have to be balanced. That money will be used for healthcare, education, and keeping promises. Stop the sale of the people's lands and get farmers what they need to feed our nation and the world. Serious trade deals, not all or nothing deals like the ones on the table now. That would be a good start. Kaylee Peterson

Did not respond.

4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change? Kenneth Brungardt First and foremost, creating trust between the Government and the people. Open and honest People are needed to make things work. It will take hard work and time but I think slowly but surely it has to be done. Otherwise, we won't have a country. Kaylee Peterson

Did not respond.

5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs? Kenneth Brungardt See #3. Kaylee Peterson

Did not respond.

6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you? Kenneth Brungardt Self-interest is not my agenda. Being of service to the people of Idaho is. I love this country and would like to see a future for our children filled with hope and joy. I believe that everyone of us has dreams we hope could come true. If our country is in balance, anything is possible. Again, I'm a man of principal, purpose and faith. Honesty, is the gold standard. I know the difference between right and wrong. It's time for change Kaylee Peterson

Did not respond.



Republican —