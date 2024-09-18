U.S. District Court of Idaho dismisses lawsuit challenging new voter registration requirements

The United States District Court of Idaho dismissed the lawsuit challenging Idaho’s new voter registration requirements brought forward by March for Our Lives, with the Court’s decision affirming the legitimacy of the state's updated voter registration laws.

In the decisive ruling, issued on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the court affirmed that Idaho’s voter ID requirements are a reasonable and constitutional measure designed to protect the election process from fraud and misconduct while maintaining fairness for all eligible voters.

“The U.S. District Court affirmed that Idaho voter registration laws are fair and accessible. I’m pleased by the court's decision,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane. "I’m looking forward to continuing our voter registration efforts as we get closer to the November General Election."

Representative Brandon Mitchell, sponsor of House Bill 340, said, “I’m proud to have helped pass some of the most significant voter registration laws in Idaho history to bring safeguards to elections and ensure only eligible voters may register and cast a vote in Idaho.”

Any residents needing a free ID card to vote can visit their local DMV or head to VoteIdaho.gov for more information.